Best Furry Friends: Heeler-spaniel mix loves attention

Temporarily calling the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter a home, Remi is hoping to find something a little more permanent. Caretakers said the one-year-old dog is playful and loves attention. Remi was brought into the shelter as a stray about three weeks ago. "He gets along with the other dogs. He still in his puppy stage so he still has a lot of time to go around play with everyone," said Torion Johnson, animal control officer. Remi is a heeler-spani...More >>
With just a day's notice, former Lufkin Panther and NFL superstar Dez Bryant arrived at Lufkin's Kit McConnico Park in grand fashion for his announced "Family Fun Day."More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit bill to buy a gift card at the Brookshire Brothers store located at 1800 Frank Avenue.More >>
From SFA Athletics HOUSTON (News Release) - Stephen F. Austin football has been picked sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll as voted upon by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. The conference office unveiled the predicted order of finish Thursday in conjunction with 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at the Hilton Americas hotel in downtown Houston. The Lumberjacks picked up 114 total points from head coaches and SID...More >>
A three bedroom house in Lufkin has recently been the subject of a scammer, claiming to be renting out the house.More >>
