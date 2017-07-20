Best Furry Friends: Heeler-spaniel mix loves attention - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Best Furry Friends: Heeler-spaniel mix loves attention

By Khyati Patel, Multi-Media journalist
Remi (Photo: KTRE)
Photo: KTRE Photo: KTRE
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Temporarily calling the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter a home, Remi is hoping to find something a little more permanent.

Caretakers said the one-year-old dog is playful and loves attention.

Remi was brought into the shelter as a stray about three weeks ago.

"He gets along with the other dogs. He still in his puppy stage so he still has a lot of time to go around play with everyone," said Torion Johnson, animal control officer. 

Remi is a heeler-spaniel mix male dog who is not neutered yet.

"He's very calm, loves the attention, and doesn't mind you petting him the entire time," Johnson said. "He's just one of those that's very calm and chill."

This makes Remi a perfect dog for a outdoor or indoor setting.

"He just loves to be loved on, so he'll be a good fit for a family that has kids or even and older person who just wants a dog as a companion," Johnson said.

Remi is up for adoption for $25. The animal shelter said they will neuter him upon adoption.
 

