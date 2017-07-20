Students learn various methods in art camp at Museum of East Texas

The Museum of East Texas in Lufkin is continuing its tradition of hosting art classes for the 20th year in a row.

Students learn various styles such as watercolor painting, drawing basics, and clay sculpture. In addition, students explore the foundational concepts of art in a cool environment.

"Some of these students haven't painted before, some of have, so when they start painting, they start realizing how exciting it is to be able to put down colors and shapes and whatever they want," said Ann Reyes, painting instructor. "It encourages creative thinking. It teaches them how to be creative in everything they do, not just in painting."

Each session of the art camp lasts about three hours. Adults are also welcome to sign up.

The registration fee includes all supplies and material with an art camp T-shirt.

Classes will run until the last week of August.



