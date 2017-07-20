SFA grad's semi-autobiographical play shares his very personal self-discovery journey

Temporarily calling the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter a home, Remi is hoping to find something a little more permanent. Caretakers said the one-year-old dog is playful and loves attention. Remi was brought into the shelter as a stray about three weeks ago. "He gets along with the other dogs. He still in his puppy stage so he still has a lot of time to go around play with everyone," said Torion Johnson, animal control officer. Remi is a heeler-spani...More >>
Hundreds of East Texans, and other from farther away, were camped out at Kit McConnico Park since early this morning to see Cowboy's Dez Bryant.More >>
The Museum of East Texas in Lufkin is continuing its tradition of hosting art classes for the 20th year in a row. Students learn various styles such as watercolor painting, drawing basics and clay. In addition, students explore the foundational concepts of art in a cool environment. "Some of these students haven't painted before, some of have, so when they start painting they start realizing how exciting it is to be able to put down colors and shapes and whatever they...More >>
Writers often rely on personal experiences for inspiration. It's happening for a recent Stephen F. Austin State University graduate whose semi-autobiographical play is revealing a personal truth.More >>
With just a day's notice, former Lufkin Panther and NFL superstar Dez Bryant arrived at Lufkin's Kit McConnico Park in grand fashion for his announced "Family Fun Day."More >>
