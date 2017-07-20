Lufkin welcomes back Cowboy's Dez Bryant - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin welcomes back Cowboy's Dez Bryant

LUFKIN, TX (AP) -

Hundreds of East Texans, and other from farther away, were camped out at Kit McConnico Park since early this morning. However, their love for Lufkin native and Cowboys wide receiver, Dez Bryant, kept them waiting for a glimpse of the star. 

Some of the fans are new, but more than a few have been with Bryant since the beginning, including his high school teacher. 

"I know what Lufkin means to him, and the beginnings he got here is what set him up for the successes that he's having now," said Kay. "So, this hometown means a lot to him."

It took Bryant only 24 hours to put together the entire event. According to him, Lufkin and its people are constantly on his mind. 

"I want to see them you know, they bring me so much energy," said Bryant. "And, I just, you know, wanted to come back and show my support to them and show them that I do see them, whenever I'm on that football field. I see them wherever I go because this is what made me."

Bryant gave credit to Lufkin and his upbringing for his current success. 

"This is a small town with a lot of love, a lot of passion a lot of heart, that's where I got it from, man," said Bryant. "Anything I can do to keep this town on the rise, I'm going to keep doing that."

