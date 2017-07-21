Affidavit: 2 women pepper-sprayed, cut Lufkin woman in gym parking lot

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old woman Thursday in connection to allegations that she and another suspect ambushed a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-sprayed and cut her.

Jocelyn Rojo, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bail amount has been set on the charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Lufkin Police Department were dispatched out to the Planet Fitness parking lot at about 12:30 p.m. on July 7 to check out a report of a disturbance in progress involving a knife and pepper spray.

When the Lufkin PD officers arrived on the scene, they learned that Rojo and the other suspect had already fled the scene in Rojo’s Buick.

One officer found the victim crying near the fitness center’s front entrance. Several other young women were around her.

The 21-year-old told the LPD officer that she and her sister were backing out of their parking space when Rojo pulled in behind them, so they couldn’t leave, the affidavit stated. She said the woman with Rojo was taking pictures of them.

“[The victim] admitted that she jumped out of the passenger seat of their SUV and confronted Jocelyn at the driver’s side of her vehicle to tell them to move and quit taking pictures,” the affidavit stated.

At that point, Rojo allegedly sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray and grabbed the other woman’s arms. The victim told the officer that the other woman in the car with Rojo then reached over from the passenger side and started cutting the victim with a knife, the affidavit stated.

When the victim was talking to the Lufkin PD officer, she was very shaken up and in severe pain from the pepper spray, the affidavit stated. The officer also used his camera and body camera to photograph several cuts on the victim’s arm and chest.

Lufkin EMS was called to the scene to clean up the victim’s injuries and pour water into her eyes, the affidavit stated. Because the victim was still in pain from the pepper spray, she went back in to Planet Fitness to take a shower.

The victim’s sister told the officer that her sister, Rojo, and the other woman hand been wanting to fight each other for some time, the affidavit stated. In addition, the victim’s sister said her sister had already been pepper-sprayed when she ran outside, and Rojo was driving away.

The victim told her they were driving off with her phone, and her sister yelled at them to give it back, the affidavit stated.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lufkin PD officers looked for the two suspects for about 30 minutes, but could not find them at any of their known addresses.

On July 10, a Lufkin OD detective was assigned to the case. He interviewed Rojo and the other suspect in his office. Rojo admitted to pulling in behind the victim and her sister and taking a picture with a cell phone, the affidavit stated.

Rojo allegedly claimed that the victim grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the steering wheel and door of her car.

“She said that was when she pulled her Sabre pepper spray out and sprayed [the victim] in the face,” the affidavit stated.

The other woman, who hasn’t been arrested yet, admitted to using Rojo’s pocket knife, which had been lying near the cup holders. However, she claimed she just put the knife to the victim’s arm to make her let go of Rojo, the affidavit stated.

Rojo also told the Lufkin PD detective that she looked through the victim’s phone after the incident and then gave the phone to the victim’s mother a few days later, the affidavit stated.

During the interview, Rojo gave the LPD detective her pepper spray. Later, the detective went to her home, where she also gave him the gray Kershaw knife that was allegedly used in the assault, the affidavit stated.

Later, on July 10, the victim and her sister spoke to the Lufkin PD detective as well. The victim told him the same story that she told the LPD officer on the night of the incident. She added they had been “beefing with each other” for several weeks before the incident in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

The victim told the Lufkin PD detective that Rojo and the other woman pulled a knife on her at Rodeo Risco around June 30, the affidavit stated.

During the interview, the victim told the LPD detective that Rojo pepper-sprayed her in the face as soon as she walked up to the driver’s side of the car, the affidavit stated. She said that she only reached into the car after Rojo grabbed her arms.

The victim’s sister showed the Lufkin PD detective several phots of the cuts on her sister than came from the fight.

“The pictures revealed cuts to her back right shoulder blade, thumb, forearm, and over her right breast,” the affidavit stated.

The victim’s sister also showed the LPD detective a 4-second cell phone video that showed her sister struggling with Rojo and the other woman, the affidavit stated. The video also allegedly showed the other woman swinging the knife at the victim.

According to the affidavit, Rojo and the other woman were very nervous during their interviews, and they have since retained a defense attorney. The affidavit also points out that Rojo and the other woman were the only ones who brought and used weapons during the fight.



“Sometime during the early morning hours after the fight, Jocelyn made a quick video of herself cleaning [the victim’s] blood off car and made snide remarks,” the affidavit stated. “She sent the video out on FB Messenger or snap Chat for several of her friends to see it before it was erased; however, a portion of it was saved for evidence,” the affidavit stated.

