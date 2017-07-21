KTRE temporarily off DISH due to technical errors

Due to technical difficulties with Dish Network, Dish subscribers are unable to view KTRE for the near future. Dish Network is working on the issue and they hope to have it resolved quickly.More >>
A former San Augustine police officer who is accused of assaulting a 60-year-old man who was about to be booked into the county jail back in 2015 is now facing a federal deprivation of rights under color of law charge.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 19-year-old woman Thursday in connection to allegations that she and another suspect ambushed a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-sprayed and cut her.More >>
With just a day's notice, former Lufkin Panther and NFL superstar Dez Bryant arrived at Lufkin's Kit McConnico Park in grand fashion for his announced "Family Fun Day."More >>
Long John Silver’s, Church's. China Star, Ken's No. 4, Taqueria El 21, Texas Sports Bar and Grill, Jalapeno Tree, Papa John's, Pizza Hut-South Street, Sinc Drive-In on North Street, Subway-North Street, Newk's, and Nacogdochs Medical Center Cafeteria.More >>
