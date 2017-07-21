Shelby County grand jury indicts man accused of stealing money from child's cancer benefit

Earlier this month, a Shelby County grand jury indicted a Joaquin man on a third-degree felony exploitation of children charge in connection to allegations that he refused to turn over money raised at a softball tournament for a boy that had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to the text of the indictment East Texas News obtained Friday, Johnny Foster Gamble “intentionally and knowingly caused the exploitation” of a child for “monetary or personal benefit, profit, or gain.”

Gamble hosted the “Knocking Leukemia out of the Park” softball tournament in Joaquin on Aug. 27, 2016, and said all the proceeds who go to benefit the boy. However, none of those proceeds were ever given to help the young cancer patient as advertised, the affidavit stated.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff's office, Lt. Kevin Windham was contacted by the family of the child. The mother told Windham that there had recently been a softball tournament to raise money for her son that has cancer.

The mother told Windham that the tournament raised an estimated $1,000 that was to be used for the family's medical expenses, the press release stated. The money was to be put into a GoFund Me account.

When Windham spoke to Gamble, Gamble told him that he was not going to come to the sheriff’s office to give a statement. Gamble allegedly told Windham that he had not given the family the money because he was going to put himself and his family before others.

Sheriff deputies arrested Gamble at his home in Joaquin on Tuesday. Gamble was also arrested for resisting arrest. SCSO Public Information Officer Leah Chase said the department did not want to go into details about the resisting arrest charge.

