Lufkin man takes plea deal of 3 years deferred for stealing $2.5K from Home Depot

The continued turmoil within the Nacogdoches Independent School District. Former Nacogdoches High School teachers spoke to East Texas News Friday about why they left NISD.More >>
Paddle boats are currently available to use at the lake across from the Ellen Trout Zoo.More >>
Officers with the Center Police Department arrested a man and a woman on child endangerment charges Monday after a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Tenaha Street.More >>
After two days of intermittent service, KTRE is fully functional on DISH.More >>
A 25-year-old former Home Depot employee who let merchandise go to various customers and took money from the cash register for a combined total of about $2,500 took a plea bargain deal of three years of deferred adjudication Friday.More >>
