Lufkin man takes plea deal of 3 years deferred for stealing $2.5K from Home Depot

A 25-year-old former Home Depot employee who let merchandise go to various customers and took money from the cash register for a combined total of about $2,500 took a plea bargain deal of three years of deferred adjudication Friday.

Octavious Xerelle Henry, of Lufkin, appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District courtroom Friday for a plea hearing. As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to state-jail theft between $1,500 and $20,000.

A person on deferred adjudication is required to serve terms and conditions similar to those faced by someone who has been sentenced to probation. However, the difference is that if a person on deferred adjudication stays out of trouble for the entire time, he or she will not have a felony conviction.

A deferred adjudication sentence will show up on a criminal background check.

According to the arrest affidavit, an LPD investigator talked to a loss prevention specialist at Home Depot, Henry had been stealing money from cash registers and letting merchandise go out the door with various customers in December 2012.

When the LPD detective talked to Henry at the Lufkin Police Department, Henry allegedly admitted in a written statement that he stole about $280 from the cash registers and let a customer have about $400 worth of paint to a customer for $40.

In addition, in a written state that he gave the Home Depot loss prevention specialist, Henry said since July or August of 2012, he had been taking money from the cash register and had let approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise go to various customers.

The loss prevention specialist estimated the store's total loss to be about $2,500.

