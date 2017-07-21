Press release: Shelby County man, woman arrested for child endangerment after wreck

Officers with the Center Police Department arrested a man and a woman on child endangerment charges Monday after a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Tenaha Street.

According to a press release, the woman was intoxicated at the time of the wreck, and the man ran into a nearby wooded area with a 4-year-old child.

Shelby Rodriguez, 25, of Timpson, was arrested and charged with state-jail felony driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the car and state-jail felony endangering a child. Josh Parker, 35, of Center, was arrested and charged with state-jail felony endangering a child and Class C misdemeanor public intoxication.

The press release stated that the wreck occurred in the 1100 block of Tenaha Street at about 6:24 p.m. on Monday. When Center PD officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver of a 2012 black Dodge Ram pickup was attempting to make a right turn on to a private drive, when a 2007 Lincoln MKZ drive by Rodriguez attempted to pass it on the right. Rodriguez’s vehicle was struck by the pickup, the press release stated.

When the Center PD officers spoke to Rodriguez, they found that she was intoxicated, the press release stated.

“It was also discovered that Rodriguez had a child passenger and an adult male passenger that had fled the scene on foot,” the press release. “The child and passenger were located a short time later by officers in a nearby wooded area.”

The Center PD officers identified Parker as the adult passenger.

According to the press release, the 4-year-old child was released into the custody of Child Protective Services.

