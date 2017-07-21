Lufkin Association of Realtors Donates to Animal Shelter

Multiple representatives from the Lufkin Association of Realtors came out today to the Winnie Berrie Animal Shelter. They brought a check of $1,225 and multiple cars full of cat and dog food, toys, and supplies.

For two years now, the association has been asking all of their members to either donate money or buy items from a list of food, toys, and supplies for the animal shelter.

The idea was partly inspired by loss that one of the members, Don Roberts, experienced. His wife, Kay Roberts, died from cancer two years ago. She was known for her love of cats and dogs.

"They pleasantly surprised me with that by adding Kay's name to it," said Roberts. "But, the association, it's about the little, furry animals and what we can do. We make our living here in Angelina county, and they're one of the great sources of Angelina county, being a no kill facility."

Roberts also said that he and the association plan on keeping the fundraiser going, for years to come.

