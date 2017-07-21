Abeldt's theft case brought to court

A Lufkin woman, accused of stealing hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy, where she worked, went to court today.More >>
Paddle boats are currently available to use at the lake across from the Ellen Trout Zoo.More >>
Multiple representatives from the Lufkin Association of Realtors came out today to the Winnie Berrie Animal Shelter. They brought a check of $1,225 and multiple cars full of cat and dog food, toys, and supplies.More >>
The continued turmoil within the Nacogdoches Independent School District. Former Nacogdoches High School teachers spoke to East Texas News Friday about why they left NISD.More >>
Officers with the Center Police Department arrested a man and a woman on child endangerment charges Monday after a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Tenaha Street.More >>
