Lufkin Teen in 4th heading into final day of National High School Finals Rodeo

A Lufkin teen is close to claiming a national title in high school rodeo.

After her first two runs at the rodeo that has competitors from the U.S., Canada and Australia, 15 year-old Reagan Davis is sitting in fourth place of the pole competition.

Davis put up a run of 20.23 secs. Davis will need to finish in the top 20 to make the short round on Saturday night. She will not know if she does until the Saturday morning runs are complete. She will not have to run in the session.

Background on Davis:

