Former NFL WR Jermichael Finley heads to the links for Boys and Girls Club

Jermichael Finley will admit his golf game is not up to his football game, but it is not stopping him from grabbing some clubs and hitting the course.

On Saturday Finley, who made a name for himself in Diboll before moving onto the University of Texas and then the Green Bay Packers, will host a charity golf event. The proceeds from the event will go to the Boys and Girls Club. It is a place close to his heart.

"It was a place of comfort," Finley said. "It was a place where I could go and almost call home. My mom worked at a hunting club so I would go there after school. I would get out at 3:45 p.m. and stay until 9:30 p.m. and play some basketball. The place saved my life."

Finley would learn sports at the club and his talent would only grow. Finley would play tight end for the Lumberjacks in Diboll as well as defense, wide receiver, safety, punter and kicker. Finley was named to the all state team his senior year by the Associated Press. He would move onto the University of Texas and then in 2008 he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round.

his career would get derailed in 2013 when he would get a serious injury to his spinal chord and by 2015 he would officially retire from the league. Finley now lives in Houston but frequently comes home to Diboll on a monthly basis.

"When I was a little guy I wish I had a pro athlete to come back and look up to or see them come home every once in a while. that's why I come back," Finley said.

Lane said the purpose of the tournament is to give back to the group that helped him realize he had potential.

"It just helps me to see kids that are doing well for themselves," Finley said. "It doesn't have nothing to do with me. I am just giving back."

The tournament is a four-man scramble style and has a 10 a.m. shotgun start at the Neches Pines Golf Course.

"I just want people to come out and give back," Finley said. "We can have a good time out here. You don't have to be great. I know the flier said a fee of $500 for a team but just come out and give what you can."

