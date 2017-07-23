East Texas church collects items to help depleted food pantry

After monthly food donations went down at HOPE Food Pantry, organizers at a Nacogdoches church took action to turn that around.



Member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church collected items to set an example for their youth to give back.



Filling another person's needs is the motivating factor for high school freshman Andrew Miller to lend a hand. The student, who is visiting his grandmother in Nacogdoches, brought in food items with the help of his friend.

"That's why God gives us things. The whole reason we have things is to give to other people," Miller said.

In fact, the church hosted the food drive to largely increase donations. According to the food pantry, food contributions have fallen this year.

"Most recently the food pantry had a distribution day and they didn't actually have food to distribute. They were just distributing paper goods to folks who came for food," said Michele Peck, an elder with the church. "So we thought it would be really helpful and really great for our youth to participate in the food drive for the summer months."



She said donations spike during the holidays and for that reason, Peck hopes this food drive will fill the void in the summer months.

"Summertime we get really caught up our day-to-day lives and we forget about giving throughout the summer," Peck said.



While Miller said he hopes his actions will make an impact on someone's life.

"It makes you think about when you have all this food and some kid has barely anything and he may get a meal a week," Miller said.

Church members will continue to accept donation during the week. They have plans for their youth members to drop off items on Monday.

