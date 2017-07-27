Man pleads guilty to setting Lufkin house fire to collect insurance

A Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to setting a Lufkin house on fire in July of 2015 in order to collect and insurance payment.

The sentencing for Chad Matthew Hamblett, 35, will take place at a later date.

Hamblett's ex-wife, Misty Spring Hamblett, 35, of Lufkin, was scheduled to enter a plea but did not do so on Thursday, according to prosecuting attorney Amy Greenbaum.

The Hambletts and Larry Keith Davis, 61, of Lufkin, are accused of conspiring to burn down a home on Lone Star Road in order to collect $300,000 in insurance. The told firefighters the fire was sparked by a lightning strike.

Greenbaum said Chad Hamblett's sentencing will be determined once Davis' case has been closed.

No future court dates for Davis or Misty Hamblett are set, according to court records.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.