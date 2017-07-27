Sister Act with Thelma and Louise: Puppy edition

Thelma and Louise are 2-year-old, Labrador-mix sisters with tons of energy and plenty of love to give out. The director of the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, Aaron Ramsey, said that these girls didn't have the happiest beginning to their story.

"They were brought in by a good Samaritan who actually witnessed someone abandoning these animals on the side of the road," Ramsey said. "So, they've had a rough go."

These cuties might look pretty similar, but they do have their differences.

"So, Thelma, she's a little bit more energetic and outgoing; whereas, Louise, she's a little bit more laid back, but she warms up very quickly," Ramsey said. "But, when you put the two together they love to play, that's for sure."

Both pups would love to stay together, but if you only have room for one, they'd still love to join your family.

"They make great inside dogs because of their size, they're not going to get any bigger than this," Ramsey said. "They're just very well-mannered and sweet-natured."

They might be fully grown, but these sisters have kept their puppy playfulness.

"You know, they're young dogs, so they're definitely going to need someone's who's willing to spend a lot of time with them, and walk them, and get them a lot of exercise," Ramsey said.

