Texas Workforce Commission to Angelina College

The Texas Workforce Commission signed over a check today to Angelina College, for $332,400. The money comes from a grant program with the commission called the Jobs and Education for Texans Grant.

The money will be going directly to fund equipment for the welding program. Andres Alcantar, the commissioner's chairman, said that Angelina College received one of the largest portions of the grant.

"The award to Angelina College today represents hard work, hard work on behalf of the college to understand the economic priorities of the region, to identify high demand occupations, and to seek funding for programs that will support the local work force," Alcantar said.

Members of the welding program, along with other local officials, attended the event and personally thanked the Texas Workforce Commission representatives.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.