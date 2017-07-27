Free showing of local play, 'How I Met the Founders'

Join the cast of Disappearing Pants Productions for local, free entertainment this weekend with the showing of their original play, ‘How I Met the Founders.’

A group of college students are hosting an original play beginning today, and running through July 29th at the Temple Theatre on the campus of Angelina College in Lufkin.

The play begins tonight, and runs through July 29th beginning every evening at 7:30 P.M. Seating will begin at 7:00P.M.

The show is a hilarious spin on how J.K Rowlings beloved Hogwarts came to be.

Join the local cast for fun, and free entertainment right here in the Pineywoods.

