Free showing of local play, 'How I Met the Founders'

It was a major milestone for a Deep East Texas woman, celebrating her 102nd birthday today.More >>
After something was discovered written on a bathroom wall, Huntington ISD's leadership decided to evacuate the students and faculty at the middle school campus to the town's First Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon as a safety precaution.More >>
During the second day of the jury trial for a Pollok woman accused of steal a Lufkin PD patrol unit and leading officers on a 23-minute chase, the state called two more law enforcement witnesses to the stand.More >>
Christina Carter, the executive director of the Winnie Berry Humane Society, was alerted, last week, to two different situations, where cats and dogs needed help.More >>
A Nacogdoches man is in jail, following a Friday arrest on multiple charges of sexual contact with a child.More >>
