Huntington shooting sends one to hospital

Two people were involved in a shooting in Huntington, Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene, located off of Faye Jones Road.

One person has been sent to CHI St. Luke's Memorial hospital with a gunshot wound. Law enforcement have not yet released their name or their current condition.

The shooter was identified as Henry D. Plummer, 59, of Angelina County. Plummer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with illegal possession of a fire arm by a felon.

Plummer was taken to the Angelina County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.