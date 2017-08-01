Crockett Police: Former teller arrested for bank robbery

The Crockett Police Department identify Leon Tran as the person accused of robbing Citizens National Bank at gun point, and say he was a former employee of the bank.

“Tran was a resident of Crockett and graduated from Crockett High School in 2014,” Chief David Cross said in a press release. “Tran previously worked at Citizens National Bank as a Teller.”

Crockett police with the help of Brazos County Sheriff Department, DPS Special Response Team, Texas Rangers, College Station PD and Bryan PD arrested Tran at a home around 5:25 p.m. on Nelson Road in College Station.

“Tran was interview in College Station by Crockett Police Lt. Clayton Smith and Tran confessed to robbing the Citizen National Bank early this morning,” Cross said. “Evidence is currently being collected that ties Tran to the robbery in Crockett and in College Station by our officers with the assistance from all of the agencies mentioned above.”

According to Cross, the robbery occurred as a woman was going in the back door of Citizens National Bank around 7:20 a.m. A man believed to be Hispanic and wearing all black and a mask caught up to her and went inside with her. Cross said the man gave the clerk instructions and got money before running through a field behind the bank.

"Of course, the bank employees were terrified, and they did the right thing by cooperating," said Cross. "You can replace money, but you can't replace a life."

A perimeter was created shortly after law enforcement arrived.

"And, we were able to call in TDC tracking dog and, we were able to track to a location, that led to some additional information," said Cross.

The suspect is in custody and additional information will be released as it’s received. Cross said he is thankful for the help and cooperation for everyone involved in finding who was responsible.

“Our officers did a great job on this case. We are thankful that no one was physically hurt during this robbery and we are glad to get this suspect off our streets.”

The bank is located on Loop 304 near State Highway 7.

