Nacogdoches man charged with capital murder of Lufkin baby

A man was charged with capital murder, Saturday, in connection with the death of a 1-year-old, back in June.

Tarus Roshawn Arnold, 33, of Nacogdoches is currently being held in the Angelina County Jail, where the warrant was served to him.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, with Lufkin PD, an ambulance took both Arnold and his girlfriend's daughter to Woodland Heights Medical Center, on June 14. Arnold had been babysitting the girl, while her mother was at work.

The child was not breathing, when she arrived at the hospital. She was then transported to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where she later died from a massive head injury.

Arnold was arrested that day for multiple warrants: a Bexar County probation violation warrant and Angelina County warrants for probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was then transported to Bexar County Jail for the probation warrant, until he was brought back to Angelina County, Saturday.

His bail has not yet been set.

