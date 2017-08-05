Lufkin traveling choir reunites

The Now Generation singing group was formed almost 50 years ago, in 1969, by the music minister at Lufkin's First Baptist church. Glenden Sanders created a group that brought young people from different churches into one big, traveling choir.

"We learned a lot about the different denominations, the ones that were here," said singer Lisa Keith. "And, it was just a good experience. I grew up in a small Baptist church, outside of town, and we didn't have that experience of visiting other places much."

The choir was a hit with the teens, right from the start.

"The focus was socializing and the music," said singer, Anna Parten.

"We really rocked it back then," said singer, David Garrett. "It was wonderful. We sang, went on tour to different place, different parts of the country."

The originator of the group, Sanders, is 81 and can no longer direct the group, but he definitely hasn't been forgotten by its members.

"It's certainly a legacy to Mr. Sanders," said Parten.

A legacy that these singers are more than happy to revisit.

"It just meant a lot to all of us, so having this reunion is really fun, where we can get back together and remember all the good times," said Garrett.

Sanders wasn't able to make today's practice, but he will be attending the choir's performance tomorrow, at the First Baptist Church in Lufkin's worship service.

