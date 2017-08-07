Former teacher who watched son graduate college from hospital room has died

Cheryl Athey, a retired kindergarten teacher who watched her son graduate college from a special ceremony at Nacogdoches Memorial Health hospital, has died.

In December, her son Jeffrey Athey chose to not walk the Angelina College graduation stage so his mother could see the milestone from her hospital room.

See related story here: AC student holds graduation ceremony at Nacogdoches rehab center for ailing mom

Cheryl was suffering from inoperable brain aneurisms, and her son announced in a social media post that she died Sunday evening.

“The Lord took my precious momma from this world tonight. She made me the man that I am today because of her,” wrote Jeffrey Athey in a post on Facebook. “She crossed into heaven at 9:28PM and is no longer bound by the chains of her sick body. I will surly miss my sweet funny caring momma. Rest in the arms of Jesus.”

She dedicated 32-years of her life to public education with hundreds of students expressing condolences following news of her death.

Cheryl was born in Henderson, where she graduated from Henderson High School. She went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University majoring in Early Childhood Development. She was 61 years old.

According to Laird's Funeral Home website a visitation will be held at Laird's funeral home in Nacogdoches from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday August, 8th.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 9th at 2:00 P.M. afternoon at Fredonia Hill Baptist church.

