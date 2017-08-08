Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin throws back to school shopping spree

The Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas and Academy Sports and Outdoors came together on Tuesday to throw a "back to school" shopping spree for some lucky students.

The Boys and Girls club picked 30 deserving kids to receive a $100 gift card.

Parents helped their kids pick out shoes, backpacks, and anything to prepare them for the school days ahead of them.

According to Jeremiah Campbell, with the Boys and Girls Club, the shopping spree was meant to benefit not only the kids, but the parents as well.

"Back to school shopping can be very, very stressful for families," said Campbell. "But, it's great for them to be able to just know that they had a hundred dollars right off the top that they can come spend at academy, get those clothes or shoes that they need for back to school."

