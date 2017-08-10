Country music star Tracy Byrd to perform 33rd Annual Texas State Forest Festival

The Lufkin Chamber of Commerce has announced that Tracy Byrd will be performing Friday, September, 22, during the 33rd Annual Texas State Forest Festival.

The show will be held inside the Henderson Exposition Center. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Byrd is expected to start performing at 8:30 p.m. Advanced tickets can be purchased on the Texas State Forest Festival’s website or the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce’s website, for $12.

Tickets at the gate will be $16. You can also get general admission tickets online for Wednesday-Sunday. The Texas State Forest Festival also received multiple first place awards, like Best Street Banner, Best Event Invitation and Best Organization Website.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.