Songo, a terrier mix, is 'very sweet and loving'

This week's Best Furry Friend is definitely one to remember, with a super playful personality and the softest fur. Songo is a 3-and-half-year old terrier mix, and she's a little bigger than the typical, small dog. However, she'd fit in just about anywhere.

With a name like Songo, you might be expecting some wild African critter, but this pup is anything but.

"She's super soft and just very sweet and loving," said Andrea Schroeder, Nacogdoches Animal Shelter. "She'd make a good lap dog for somebody, just a great companion overall."

She's a great cuddle buddy, but Songo is also not a stranger to play time.

"She loves to play," Schroeder said. "She has lots of energy, so she would like a home with maybe a couple kids. She's great with kids. She interacts well with other dogs and with cats, so you don't have to worry about that.Since she's a smaller dog. She'd be okay to be in an apartment. A large house would be fine, with some room to run around. She's really just a versatile dog."

Songo has moved past her puppy years and is an expert at all the basics.

"She could be left on her own for quite a while. She is mostly house-trained," Schroeder said. "Of course, with any new situation, she'll have to worked with just a little bit. But, she should respond to it very quickly and train quickly."

Songo has also already been spayed, so that will save you a trip to the vet.

If you're interested in adopting Songo, just contact the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, off the loop.They're open Monday to Saturday but closed on Sundays.

