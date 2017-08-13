Pedestrian death by car in Polk County

A Livingston man died night Saturday night after being struck by a car.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Edward Kloss, 85, was walking in the northbound lane of US 69, north of Livingston, when a car, also driving in the northbound lane, crashed into him.

DPS troopers responded, and a Justice of the Peace pronounced Kloss dead.

The driver was identified as Jeanette Harden, 47, of Lufkin and was not injured.

According to DPS, the crash is still under investigation.

