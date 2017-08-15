Nacogdoches ISD achieves ‘Met Standard’ in TEA accountability ratings

Leadership and curriculum changes have led to major improvements in one East Texas school district.

Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency released accountability reports for the 2016-2017 school year. The TEA uses four categories to measure district and campus success.

This year Nacogdoches ISD is kicking off the school year on a positive note.

“We had been in improved required and we needed to change that,” said Sandra Dowdy, Nacogdoches Superintendent.

Tuesday, the district received a Met Standard in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings. Student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and post-secondary readiness are all factored in to the rating.

Dowdy said with two campuses still rated as improvement required, there is still work to be done.

“We’ve got to maintain the fact that we have to keep all campuses out of IR. And we’ll be there in one more year. The fact that the district is out and TJR is out is a great improvement,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy said during the 2016-2017 school year there was an intentional effort to make leadership and curriculum changes to raise the district’s rating.

“There was lack of communication. I think we have created a strong communications system. We talk to principals and curriculum specialists and we are constantly making sure we are on the same board,” Dowdy said.

As they prepare for the new school year, they know exactly where they want to make strides.

“Reading is our main cause in the district and discipline,” Dowdy said.

With new programs in place for both of those areas… they hope for an even better improvement in next year’s ratings. Superintendent Dowdy said they plan to celebrate the rating during their convocation on Thursday.

Lufkin ISD also received met standard from the TEA but district officials were not available for comment.

