El Paso U.S. Representative brings senate campaign to Lufkin

Congressman Beto O' Rourke continued his Senate campaign swing through Deep East Texas. Visiting Nacogdoches yesterday, he made a stop Wednesday night in Lufkin.

He's represented the Texas 16th district in his Hometown of El Paso since 2013. Earlier this year he announced his run for the democratic ticket for the 2018 U.S. senate race.

Addressing residents tonight at Case Ole O'Rourke touched on a number of topics, including his stance on healthcare and the minimum wage.

"I want to share with them the work that I want to do to ensure that every single person in the state, who's looking for work can find a job with purpose and dignity and function, that pays above a living wage," said O'Rourke.

If he wins the nomination, he will challenge incumbent Ted Cruz.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.