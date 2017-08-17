Police release name of DWI suspect who crashed into Nacogdoches home

The name of the man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a Nacogdoches home has been released by authorities.

22-year-old Wesley Davis was arrested last night on suspicion of DWI after he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a home.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to 3918 Raguet Street, where a car had driven into a house near the intersection with Burrows Street.

Witnesses who called 911 said it appeared Davis did not attempt to stop or slow down before crashing into the bedroom of the house.

Sergeant Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said that the home was occupied at the time crash, but no one was in the bedroom at the time it was hit. No injuries were reported.

Davis is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or more. No bail amount has been set for his charge.

The Nacogdoches Police Department said that at this time no other charges are pending.

According to jail records, Davis was arrested in May of 2017 for harassment.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.