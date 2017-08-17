TxDOT announces speed reduction approval for TX 7 East

The Texas Department of Transportation have completed their reevaluation of State Highway 7 East, and will approve a speed reduction for a portion of the roadway.

Concerned residents who petitioned last month to lower the speed limit between Nacogdoches and Center have enacted change.

“The section of SH 7 East that will be affected includes .3 miles east of SL 224 in Nacogdoches to Martinsville,” a TxDOT spokesperson said. “The change also includes just east of Martinsville and continues on SH 7 through San Augustine County and will end at the Center city limits in Shelby County.”

The speed reduction will change the stretch of highway from 75 to 65 miles-per-hour.

Residents began pushing for change following several severe accidents, including one that left Cason Snider unable to walk.

The submission for approval was announced today, but TxDOT has not given an exact date that the speed limit signs will officially change.

