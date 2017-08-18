Winnie Berry Humane Society, Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter to take part in 'Clear the Shelter'

The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Lufkin sold pounds of barbecue on Friday in preparation for their big event this weekend.

"Clear the Shelter" is a nationwide event where shelters give discounts on adoption fees or completely do away with them for a day.

The event is meant to make more room for other animals that need care and attention.

Mike Stevens with the Winnie Berry Humane Society explained the reason behind Friday's fundraiser.

"We're trying to offset the cost of not having the income from our adoption fees," said Stevens. "Although eighty dollars is great savings, each animal costs us a hundred and seventy dollars or more, doing all the vaccinations and the surgeries and getting them healthy."

Kurth Memorial will also be participating in this event all day Saturday.

