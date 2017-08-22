Texas governor throws support behind Thundering 13

A Texas official is throwing his support behind a little league team as they work to bring home the Little League World Series title.

Gov. Greg Abbott threw his support behind the Thundering 13 on Tuesday, sharing a photo of himself to Facebook and Twitter holding up a towel with the words #Thundering13.

"Good luck to the Lufkin, Texas team in the Little League World Series tomorrow!" Abbott tweeted.

Previously, no Lufkin team had ever made it to LLWS - so the Lufkin Little League All-Stars have already made history in their own rights.

The All-Stars play their next game Wednesday night against North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. central. The game airs on ESPN.

