Bald Hill Community intersection to be reviewed by TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they will be conducting a study on the safety of a major intersection near the Bald Hill community.

The intersection is located on U.S. Highway 69 South at FM 326 in Huntington.

There have been many reports of multiple car accidents over the years, which led to the Texas Department of Transportation's study.

Concerned residents claim that the hill next to the intersection keeps cars on FM 326 from seeing oncoming traffic.

A TxDOT spokesperson said that rumble strips will be placed on both roads, in the next few weeks.

