Man arrested on warrant, drug charge added at jail after drugs found in privates

An Angelina County man was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant, following a traffic stop, and later found to be in possession of drugs.

Nicholas Paul Cawthon-Church, 22, is charged with a third degree felony prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and not having a driver's license. Cawthon-Church is being held at the Angelina County Jail on a bond of $5,801.

Angelina County officers arrested Cawthon-Church on an outstanding warrant of not having a driver's license. But, when law enforcement were booking him in, a small bag of pills were found behind his genitals.

