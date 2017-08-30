Outages reported as Harvey moves through Deep East Texas

Thousands were without power Wednesday morning in Deep East Texas.

As of 2 p.m., Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative was reporting about 2,605 outages as Tropical Storm Harvey, which was upgraded to a hurricane this past week and later downgraded, moves through the area.

Outages reported were reported in the following counties:

Shelby County: 2

Nacogdoches County: 123

San Augustine County: 784

Sabine County: 1,211

Jasper County: 81

Newton County: 311

DETEC said crews and contractors were working to restore power to those affected. The company reminded residents to stay clear of downed power lines. To report downed lines, call DETEC at 1-800-392-5986.

"With the current rainfall levels and the projected rainfall in the future, please understand that restoration efforts may be slowed considerably to ensure the safety of our lineman and contractors." If you or someone in your household is dependent upon life support, identify a location you can move to that has an alternate power source," DETEC said in a statement released to media.

