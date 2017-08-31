Best Furry Friend: Peter the Great

The Best Furry Friend for this week a precious, two-year-old Tabby Cat, named Peter. He loves being scratched!

His caregivers at the Winnie Berry Humane Society said that Peter is hoping to find to a family to share all of his affection with.

And, even better, Peter is no strangers to fellow pet-siblings. He's even lived side-by-side with another dog.

So, if you're looking for a playful, and friendly, pet, Peter would be perfect for your family

If you're interested in adopting 'Peter', he's again at the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County off North John Redditt Drive in Lufkin. They're open Monday to Saturday but closed on the Sundays.

