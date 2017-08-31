Newton County sheriff: 61-year-old woman dies after vehicle swept away

A 61-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon in Newton County after her vehicle was swept off the road by floodwaters.

Thursday, the Newton County Sheriff's Department identified the woman as Clementine Thomas, 61, of Newton County.

The sheriff's department says the incident occurred on Highway 87, south of Newton. Witnesses told officials they attempted to rescue Thomas from her vehicle but failed. Her body was later found about 3 p.m. Thursday and was examined by Justice of the Peace Connie Smith.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

