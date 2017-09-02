Nacogdoches Civic Center opens to evacuees,pets from Jasper County

To some, dogs and cats are fun to be around and play with. But, others consider their pets as close as family. And, even more so in times of tragedy.

Brittany Anderson and her family were transported to the Nacogdoches County Civic Center from Jasper County, a place all of them had called home until recently. Tropical Storm Harvey caused so much flooding, that they were forced to evacuate.

"We have a ton of animals so, that was a big concern for us," said Anderson. "What were we going to do with them? We couldn't leave them there, with the rising water."

The Anderson's pets are safe, in large kennels stocked with food and water in the civic center's outside arena. Other evacuees visiting their animals, like Tony Daley, are reminded of what they all went through together

"We were in chest deep water, and it was covered in diesel," said Daley. "Diesel had overturned and spilled all through the shop. I mean, our dogs, us, we were all covered in diesel fuel. It was insane. It was surreal. It really was."

According to Katy Broadus with the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, she and her co-workers stepped up to manage care of the animals Friday.

"We're working in shifts of twelve hours each, so we're round-the-clock, making sure everybody's taken care of and lot leaving anybody out," said Broadus.

Volunteers, like Angela Keel, have flocked to help both the owners and their pets alike.

"They really are their babies," said Keel. "It's really hard for them to be away from them and these people went through so much to save these animals."

Red Cross expects more evacuees and their animals to arrive in the next few days.

As more evacuees arrive in Nacogdoches, the city recreation center will open up as a shelter. The center was stocked Saturday and ready to accept evacuees.

