"DJ Ocho" remembered as son, brother, uncle, hero

Funeral arrangements were being made, Monday, for an East Texas DJ, who died while trying to rescue people during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Alonso Guillen body was recovered Sunday. He was known to radio listeners in Lufkin as "DJ Ocho."

He and another man from Lufkin went missing last week in Spring, Texas, while they were helping people who were stranded by flooding.

To many, Alonso Guillen will be known as the man who sacrificed his life to save many others. But, to his family, he meant even more.

"He always made us laugh," said niece, Zorayda Guillen. "He was a really helpful person. He was always there if anyone needed help or if we needed someone. He was there."

It was this need to help others that drove Guillen to drive to Spring and get on a boat to rescue as many people as he could. Even when his father, Alonso Guillen, asked him to stay.

"The day before he left, I told him I didn't want him to go," said Guillen. "Deep down in my heart, I wanted him to stay. But, he was very stubborn. He didn't listen."

But, Guillen's father and brother, Jesus Guillen, both understand why he went.

"Whenever I needed help, he was there to help me," said Jesus Guillen. "He never said no. He was a very closed person. He never talked about his feelings. But, he was always willing to lend a hand."

Guillen hadn't always been a Texan. He and his brother were brought over as minors and allowed to stay because of the immigration program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). His father said that he wanted to give his sons the best life.

"They came at the age of fourteen and fifteen, and we decided to bring them here to the United States, to give them a chance at a better life, a better education," said Guillen.

A funeral is expected to happen within the next few days. Guillen's mother, who was still in Mexico, was in the process of getting into the US, to say goodbye to her son.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.