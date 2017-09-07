Lufkin, Diboll use Friday football to raise supplies for Lumberton, others

The Lufkin Marine Corps League and Diboll ISD are asking Friday night football fans to donate supplies for areas like Lumberton that were severely affected by the floods.

The Marine Corps League of Lufkin is asking for cleaning supplies, bleach, toilet cleaners, Ajax, dust mask, trash bags, brooms, mops buckets, mop cleaners, bug repellent, first aid supplies, non-perishable foods, buns, chips, and drinks.

They ask that bottled water, household goods, and clothes be left out at this time.

These donations will be accepted at the Lufkin Panther vs. Nacogdoches Dragons football game, on Friday. Those who donate supplies or give a $5 donation will receive a stadium cushion.

Supplies will be loaded straight into a truck, and the Marine Corps League will be delivering everything straight to Kountze, Lumberton, Sour Lake, and China areas.

Diboll ISD is asking for school supplies for students in Lumberton, during the Diboll Lumberjacks vs. Crocket Bulldogs. Donators will be given free admittance to the game.

These students have yet to start the school year and have lost any school supplies they might have had during the flooding for Harvey.

Requested supplies include spiral notebooks, binders, loose leaf paper, pens, pencils, backpacks, lunch kits, folders with brads, 8 oz. glue, glue sticks, Post It notes, map pencils, scissors, highlighters, index cards, zipper pouch, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, Ziploc baggies, dry erase markers, and erasers.

They are also asking for a few things for families, like trash bags, cleaning supplies, disinfectants, mops, and brooms.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.