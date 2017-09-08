Downtown businesses support Hurricane Harvey victims

Confections bakery in downtown Lufkin is more than comfortable baking tray after tray of cookies. But, according to co-owner, Miranda Cooley, Hurricane Harvey's devastation had them baking something new and inspiring.

"And, we're not very brave, in that aspect of like heroics," said Cooley. "But, we were like, we can make some money, we can work hard, and we can decorate cookies."

They decided to create a "Texas Strong" cookie and sell it for $5. Every dollar would go towards flood victims.

"And, we did," said Cooley. "We had so many people come and buy cookies. Like, everyday we were running out. We had people come in and want them and they were gone. So, Dawn would bake more and decorate more."

Bella Salon, another business downtown, was also overwhelmed with support. Owner, Brenda Weaver, said that they were a main center for supplies and other donations, going to Houston.

"It was just overwhelming the response that we got," said Weaver. "How many people had come to drop off supplies and what we were able to do. I think we made at least seven loads, U-haul loads, from here, just from this salon only."

The salon had to stop accepting donations this week because they had run out of space to store everything.

