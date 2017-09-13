Pineywood's Purgatory bike ride canceled

The Pineywood's Purgatory bike ride was canceled Tuesday for the first time in 25 years.

According to the ride's chair, Mark Dunn, the decision to cancel was based on recent road construction, as well as the number of riders affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Dunn also added that sponsorship for the ride has dropped over the years.

"Tell your friends, business workers, that sort of thing," said Dunn. "If there's anyway that they could give back into the ride and help it sustain, whether it's another entity that picks this up and runs with it, or whether it stays at its current home at the expo center, we would love to have it be a part of Lufkin."

If you've already registered for the ride, your fee will be refunded to you, as soon as possible.

You can also get a refund for your Bistro ticket by calling the Angelina County Chamber Office.

