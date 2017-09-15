Lufkin's Spence Street closed at US 59 North after truck rollover wreck

Spence Street is closed at U.S. Highway 59 North after a rollover wreck involving an 18-wheeler occurred Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., a rollover wreck involving a truck hauling a mobile container was reported on Spence Street north of Lufkin, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety.

DPS Trooper Brad Lawrence said that the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling from Houston to Austin and took a wrong turn, and tried to turn around. However, the driver was going too fast on the turn, and his tractor-trailer rig rolled over. Lawrence said the driver was traveling on U.S. Highway 59 South and tried to make a U-turn onto Highway 59 North.

Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said that Spence Street is closed at U.S. Highway 59 North. The street will remain closed until the wreck is cleared, and Oaks said TxDOT officials expect Spence Street to be closed for about three hours.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.