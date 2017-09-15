Polk County Sheriff's Office: 72-year-old man shot and killed wife

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 72-year-old man on a murder charge on Aug. 26 in connection to allegations that he shot and killed his wife.

Before PCSO deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office received a call from Lifeline on Aug. 26 that stated they had received a call from Carolyn Carroll at a home in the 400 block of Terrance Trail, and she had said that her husband was acting crazy.

John Orbon Speights, of Goodrich, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bail amount has been set at $200,000.

According to the press release East Texas News received on Friday, as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the scene, they received word that Speights had shot and killed Carroll.

"Affiant shall show deputies are responding to the scene, the sheriff's office received a public service call from [a neighbor] ... stating that she received a phone call from her neighbor, John Speights, who stated that he just shot and killed Carolyn and that would they keep their dog Muffin when the police come," the arrest affidavit stated.

When the PCSO deputies got to the scene, Speights told them that he he had accidentally shot his wife, and he was taken into custody at the scene, the .affidavit stated. After they went into the home to check on Carroll, they found her dead in a bedroom with a shotgun lying on the bed.

The PCSO deputy who obtained the arrest warrant for Speights said in the affidavit that Speights appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Sarah Arnett set Speight’s bail amount.

Anyone with any questions or information is urged to call Capt. Rickie Childers with the Polk County Sheriff’s office at (936) 329-9026 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-7867.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.