Polk County man charged with murder of wife

John Speights, of Goodrich, was charged with the murder of his wife, Carolyn Carroll.

According to Rickie Childers, the Polk County Sheriff's Captain, the alleged murder occurred in the early hours of August 26th.

The Sheriff's Office received a call from Lifeline, a personal safety monitoring service, alerting them that one of their customers, Carolyn Carroll, had called to say that her husband was "acting crazy".

A search warrant of Speights' residence was issued at 3:24 A.M, and Childers and other deputies drove out to the 400 block of Terrace Trial in Goodrich.

Speights' was found at his home, visibly drunk, stating that he had accidentally killed his wife. The house was searched, and Carroll was found dead inside, next to a shotgun.

Polk County also received a phone call from Speight's neighbor that night, saying that Speight's had confessed the alleged murder to her as well.

Speights was sent to the Polk County Jail, on a $200,000 bail.

As of Friday, law enforcement had not released any information related to a motive for Speights.

