Movie starring Nacogdoches native coming to Netflix

Among the titles set to join Netflix, September 22, "The Bad Batch", starring Nacogdoches native, Cory Roberts, will become available, as well.

The massively popular streaming service picked up the film, "The Bad Batch", that also stars Keanu Reeves, Game-of-Thrones actor, Jason Momoa, and Jim Carrey.

Back in July, Roberts hosted a red-carpet premier in Nacogdoches, so all his family and friends could see his hard work.

In a June interview, Roberts shared his feelings behind the event's inspiration.

"It takes a village to raise a child," said Roberts. "And, I want to showcase my parents. I just want to give back and look at them and tell them, even though you see my on the screen, this is a result of your efforts. This is a result of you caring about someone else's child. And, I thank you for that, and I love you for that."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.