Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 09/20/17

The Lunch Box at 1014 S. John Redditt: 7 demerits for all food items not sanitized during ware washing at three-compartment sink, hot water at three-compartment sink not hot enough, designated area needed for personal items, general clean needed under equipment, shelving, and storage, AC vents above sink need to be cleaned, and fan covers in walk-in cooler needed to be cleaned.

Brookshire Brothers at 198 E. Main, Zavalla: 6 demerits for produce shelving needed to be cleaned and bananas not stored more than 6 inches off the floor.

Brookshire Brothers Deli at 198E. Main, Zavalla: 6 demerits for raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods and front fountain drink nozzles needed to be cleaned.

Brookshire Brothers Meat Market at 198 E. Main, Zavalla: 1 demerit for general clean needed in walk-in cooler and floor.

Bar H Smokehouse at 550 Johnson, Zavalla: 0 demerits.

Coleman’s at 188 Highway 147 North, Zavalla: 0 demerit.