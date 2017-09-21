Affidavit: Livingston woman exposed her 3 children to meth, took them to drug drops

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old woman on three child endangerment charges Thursday in connection to allegations that she exposed her three small children to methamphetamine by taking them to known meth houses, so she could smoke the drug.

Samantha Lynne Jones, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on three felony child endangerment charges. Her collective bail amount has been set at $75,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, voice recordings of conversations between Jones and a man show that Jones took her children to known “methamphetamine house,” so she could smoke meth. She also allegedly allowed people to come to her home to smoke meth around her kids.

Jones also took her children on trips to R&D Grocery on State Highway 146 to make meth drops, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit also stated that Jones fled Texas after her friend, whom she was allegedly selling meth for, was arrested.

