SFA Equine Center taking 3 horses to American Paint Horse World Show

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 48-year-old man on outstanding felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping and possession of marijuana Tuesday in connection to allegations that he kidnapped three women at knife point on April 30.More >>
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 48-year-old man on outstanding felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping and possession of marijuana Tuesday in connection to allegations that he kidnapped three women at knife point on April 30.More >>
An Austin official speculates a combination of factors was likely the cause of the tar incident on the Lufkin loop on Aug. 31 which debilitated hundreds of vehicles.More >>
An Austin official speculates a combination of factors was likely the cause of the tar incident on the Lufkin loop on Aug. 31 which debilitated hundreds of vehicles.More >>
The SFA Equine Center is achieving a first in the university's history. The school will be represented as both the owner and breeder of three young horses at a world level show.More >>
The SFA Equine Center is achieving a first in the university's history. The school will be represented as both the owner and breeder of three young horses at a world level show.More >>
A place to play, a ball, treats and lots of love are all Ranger wants from a new best friend.More >>
A place to play, a ball, treats and lots of love are all Ranger wants from a new best friend.More >>
A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a Stephen F. Austin State University economics professor on 14 counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography.More >>
A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a Stephen F. Austin State University economics professor on 14 counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography.More >>