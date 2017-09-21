SFA Equine Center taking 3 horses to American Paint Horse World Show

The SFA Equine Center is achieving a first in the university's history.

The school will be represented as both the owner and breeder of three young horses at a world level show. It's a significant accomplishment to compete in the American Paint Horse World Show going on now in Fort Worth.

The preparation takes a lot of hard, but rewarding work.

Coker lets her equine science students know that right up front.

These two young colts had to learn as they go.

"From the moment they were born, we let mare and foal bond,” Coker said. “And then we bonded with them as well."

It allowed two rambunctious stallion colts, less than a year old, to learn how to behave like gentlemen. There's been lots of practice for next week's world class halter competition.

"There's going to be a vast difference in amount of people, of course, and the horses there, but I'm confident they'll do fine,” said Kelsey Chatigny, an SFA equine science student.

Training is rigorous starting each day at seven in the morning. It includes one hour of intense exercise to muscle up the growing youngsters.

"They get judged based upon quality, muscling, balance, structure, balance and breed and sex characteristics,” Coker said.

These guys don't have the color of the typical paint, but they do have the breeding thanks to donated mares and stallion services.

SFA's broodmare program will be well represented before a prestigious group of horse owners.

"For SFA to be the breeder and the owner is a very huge boost to our program” Coker said. It really puts us on the map as a breeder."

Selected students earn the privilege to participate in Paint World. The experience provides a strong foundation.

"I'm trying to find my pat, and I believe it's the breeding and the showing aspect of horses,” said Sarah Bone, an SFA equine science student.

The desire is to come back winners and with an empty trailer. After the World Show the colts will be up for sale.

The names of the colts are “Remember the Name” and “Make Me Move.” If you would like to follow their progress the American Paint Horse Association World Show is providing a live feed, plus a web app is available. Click here for the link.

Look for the following information.

Specific Breeding and Classes of SFA Equines in Paint World 2017.

2017 Bay SPB Weanling Stallion.

Remember The Name aka Fort Minor.

Dam: Chips Chocolate Image.

Sire: Finest China Rose.

Will be shown in the Open Weanling Stallions class by SFASU Equine Center Supervisor Michaelle Coker.

2017 Chestnut SPB Weanling Stallion.

Make Me Move aka G-Eazy.

Dam: Shes Got a Dot.

Sire: Invited Back.

Will be Shown in the Bronze Weanling SPB BT Futurity by Michaelle Coker and the Open SPB Weanling Stallions class by SFASU Equine Science Student Kelsey Chatigny.

